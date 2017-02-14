Volunteers told to report to Delphi fire station in search for missing girls

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi fire station is being used as a command post in the search for two Carroll County girls reported missing Monday.

The sheriff’s office is asking all volunteers to report to the station at the corner of S. Union and E. Main streets in Delphi for further instructions.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told News 18 Tuesday morning that a specialized search K-9 group from Macomb, Illinois will be aiding in the search.

News 18 will be closely following this story and will post any updates when they become available.

