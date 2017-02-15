Ex-Congressman Stutzman back working in northern Indiana

HOWE, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman says he did a great deal of work with northern Indiana’s orthopedics industry while he was in Congress and he’s now taking a job with one of those companies.

Stutzman has been named president of WishBone Medical in Warsaw. Stutzman tells The (Auburn) Star he likes that the company helps children by making orthopedic devices specifically designed for them.

Stutzman represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for six years. He unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for the Senate last year and his congressional term ended in early January.

Stutzman says he’s moved back to his family home in Howe. He’s also now chief executive officer of the Crystal Valley Power Equipment tractor dealership in Middlebury.

