Faith CDC plans multi-million dollar community center in North End

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Community Development Corporation is working with several community partners to create a multi-million dollar community center in the north end.

The finished center is expected to provide a new home for the Hanna Community Center, Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Senior Center, and more.

The 114,000-square foot project will be called the Northend Community Center. It’s expected to break ground just West of Market Square this summer and be completed by summer 2018.

FCDC is inviting members of the north end community to two public forums for more information. The first will be Wednesday February 22 at 6 p.m. at Vinton Elementary School. The second is Thursday February 23rd at noon in Carnahan Hall. The forums will be facilitated by United Way of Greater Lafayette and the City of Lafayette.

For more information on the project, see the video above.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...