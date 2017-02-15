Federal child porn charges filed against man arrested by FBI in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man arrested last week now faces federal charges for child pornography.

Elliot Shoffner was charged in federal court on Tuesday. Investigators believe he possessed and distributed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, resulting in two charges.

According to court documents, an undercover officer communicated with Shoffner using Kik, an instant messaging application, beginning on Feb. 4.

The undercover officer posed as a dad with a young child and made contact with Shoffner. Shoffner claimed to be sexually active with a young girl, recalling a 2015 incident that was reported to police.

Investigators then found a 2015 police report for child molestation that was filed with the Kokomo Police Department. Details provided by the young child matched up to what Shoffner said in his Kik messages. No charges were filed in the Kokomo investigation.

Shoffner is accused of sending the undercover officer several images depicting child pornography on Feb. 6. Several pictures and videos were sent over the next few days.

On Feb. 8, a Kik conversation indicated Shoffner would have access to a young child on Feb. 10 and he would try to photograph and/or have sex with her. Shoffner was arrested on the morning of Feb. 10.

During a search of the home, several videos and images were found on digital devices.

In an interview with investigators, Shoffner is alleged to have admitted that he was the person who was chatting with the undercover officer.

Shoffner faces up to 40 years in prison in the case.

