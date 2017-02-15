Flight school status approved for Purdue Aviation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – There’s good news for aspiring pilots in the Greater Lafayette area. Purdue Aviation LLC can now offer more structured flight training.

The Part 141 flight school certification has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Purdue Aviation used to be Lafayette Aviation. The company was purchased in 2015 by Scott Niswonger and the Purdue Research Foundation.

Purdue Aviation already offered flight training through the FAA Part 61 regulation. The new status will mean a more structured curriculum for people who want to consider aviation as a career.

Niswonger said this will help with a shortage of commercial pilots. He said many pilots who learned to fly back in the 60s when the airlines were expanding are preparing for retirement.

“About 28,000 pilots will need to be hired by the airlines each year for the foreseeable future. We’re hopeful that we will be able to ramp up from 150 students that we have now. We can see that going well over training 200,” said Niswonger.

Niswonger said one student has already enrolled in the program.

