Get a behind-the-scenes look at the LPD citizen’s academy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is giving people a firsthand look at what it is to be a member of law enforcement.

LPD is hosting its first citizen’s academy of the year. The program meets one night a week for 10 weeks from 6-9 p.m., starting Wednesday, March 8.

Attendees learn about each division of the police department, including SWAT, K-9 units and street patrols.

Lt. Brian Gossard said this is a chance for people to make a positive connection with police officers.

“Most of the time, people don’t have much contact with law enforcement. You may be pulled over for committing a traffic violation,” Gossard said. “That limited interaction doesn’t give people a whole lot of insight into what the police department does.”

He said some academy graduates come out with a different attitude toward officers.

“Some people come in a little bit skeptical of the police,” Gossard said. “But by the end, they are usually our biggest advocates.”

At the end of the 10-week course, academy members get to go on a ride along with patrol officers to see them in action. After they, of course, sign a waiver.

