Lafayette man charged with six felony counts

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Lafayette man who had more than nine pounds of synthetic drugs in his apartment.

Police arrested Rufus Duncan, 33, after smelling drugs while arresting him on another warrant.

Prosecutors said they found nine pounds of spice and marijuana in Duncan’s apartment on Roberts Street.

Duncan was charged Wednesday with eight counts, six being felonies: dealing marijuana (two counts), possession of marijuana (two counts), dealing in a synthetic drug, possession of a synthetic drug (two counts) and maintaining a common nuisance.

Prosecutors said Duncan has a prior felony conviction for dealing synthetic drug charges three years ago out of Hendricks County.

