TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors plan to file repeat sexual offender charges against a Lafayette man after his latest arrest.

Thirty-six-year-old Trevar Stangle is accused of having sexual contact with a 6-year-old girl on multiple occasions. That contact took place between August 2016 and Feb. 5.

Stangle was charged Wednesday with three felony counts of child molesting.

Prosecutors said he was also convicted of two counts of felony child molesting in Huntington County in 2001.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...