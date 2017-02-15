LPD chief testifies on Capitol Hill about juvenile justice

WASHINGTON (WLFI) — Lafayette’s police chief is speaking out about juvenile justice reform on Capitol Hill.

Chief Patrick Flannelly testified Wednesday at a hearing of the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education.

Congressman Todd Rokita led the hearing, which focused on federal, state and local efforts to serve at-risk youth and juvenile offenders.

According to Flannelly, the first arrest is only the beginning of run-ins with the law for many young people. He said repeat offenses by juveniles is a serious problem.

“This cycle damages public safety, drains law enforcement resources, and does not put at-risk youth back on the right track,” Flannelly said.

At the hearing, law enforcement experts also explored ways to strengthen the juvenile justice system and help put more vulnerable youth on a better path.

