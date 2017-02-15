Police: Hundreds of tips, no leads, following discovery of bodies in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Autopsies are underway on two bodies discovered in Carroll County Tuesday and results are expected by the end of the day.

The bodies were found around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about a mile east of Delphi, on the edge of Deer Creek. Authorities have said foul play is suspected.

Although identities remain unknown, the bodies were found less than a mile upstream from the Monon High Bridge, where 13-year-old’s Liberty German and Abigail Williams were last seen Monday.

The girls were dropped off near the bridge to walk around and hang out. According to Delphi Community Schools Superintendent Greg Briles, students were on winter break that day. The girls had made arrangements to be picked up by a family member later in the afternoon. But when the time came for the girls to be picked up, they never showed up.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley, investigators have received hundreds of tips, but have no leads at this time. He says they believe the two were victims of foul play, because of the appearance at the scene.

Riley says the autopsies are being conducted in Terre Haute because that is the closest place with the capabilities to handle these autopsies.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Delphi Police Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI Crime Group from Indianapolis.

