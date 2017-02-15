Police investigate shots fired that led to one arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department continue to investigate a report of several shots fired.

It happened near Wabash Avenue and Green Street Sunday afternoon.

Lafayette police said the investigation stems from an altercation between two groups of people in two vehicles. Lt. Brian Gossard said shots were fired from both vehicles in the incident.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they were able to detain everyone involved. They then made one arrest.

Warren Dicks, 18, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...