Police: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was being sought for a parole violation has been shot and wounded after being spotted by police in southwestern Indiana.

State police say the officer-involved shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a gas station in Vincennes. Police were looking for the 35-year-old Princeton man when state troopers spotted him driving a pickup truck into the parking lot.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital and the troopers involved weren’t injured. The shooting is under investigation.