Purdue baseball trio receives Big Ten preseason honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue’s Tanner Andrews, Nick Dalesandro and Jacson McGowan were recognized among the Big Ten’s top players as the league released its preseason honors list in advance of the opening day of the college baseball season Friday.

With the Boilermakers’ roster undergoing quite a bit of turnover due to the graduation of a 13-player senior class coupled with the arrival of Mark Wasikowski and a new coaching staff, Andrews, Dalesandro and McGowan are now among the program’s most experienced players.

Dalesandro played in all 54 games as a freshman and is taking over as the full-time catcher this year. Andrews is set to be Purdue’s opening day starting pitcher for the second year in a row. McGowan started each of the first 18 games as a freshman before a broken finger limited his playing time over the second half of the 2016 campaign. He’s moving to first base this year and is also projected to contribute as a relief pitcher.

The Boilermakers open their first season under Wasikowski with a four-game series at Texas State. Friday’s season opener is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Andrews is in line to become the first Boilermaker to start consecutive season openers on the mound since all-time strikeouts leader Matt Bischoff started three straight from 2008 to 2010. Coincidentally, a year ago Andrews made his first collegiate start on opening day, becoming the first Purdue pitcher to make his first start on a weekend since 2011.

Dalesandro was tabbed as the top-throwing catcher in the Big Ten in Baseball America’s conference preview. He (2nd) and McGowan (10th) were both among D1Baseball.com’s list of the top Big Ten prospects for the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Each Big Ten team nominated three of its top performers for the league’s preseason honors list, which was announced in conjunction with the top six teams in the preseason coaches poll. Maryland has been tabbed the preseason favorite in the conference. The Terrapins are among the four league rivals Purdue does not play during the regular season. Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State round out that list.

Dalesandro threw out 13 of 25 base stealers and also recorded seven outfield assists last year, ranking among the Big Ten leaders in both categories. Offensively, he was among team’s most consistent hitters as a freshman, batting .277 with 26 RBI. He later represented Purdue in the Cape Cod League, the nation’s most prestigious summer wood bat league, helping his team win its division.

McGowan hit safely in 10 of the first 12 games of 2016 and had a hit in every game of three different weekends total. He batted over .500 in each of his four seasons at Brownsburg High School in suburban Indianapolis and could be poised for a breakout season at the plate. He also brings low-90s velocity to the mound and could become a major weapon as a late-inning reliever. He played primarily third base last season and did not pitch for Purdue.

Andrews started the opening game of Purdue’s first five weekends of 2016, but also had the honor of closing out the season-ending shutout win against Cal State Northridge that clinched a series victory. He was at his best over the second half to the season, compiling a 1.34 ERA and .168 batting average against over 14 appearances after April 1, surrendering only 24 hits while striking out 32 in 40 1/3 innings during that stretch. For the season, he had a 3.53 ERA and .228 batting average against in 66 1/3 innings.

The Boilermakers play their first seven weekends on the road this year, highlighted by an eight-game spring break road trip in California that features four-game series at Cal State Northridge and Santa Clara. The first two weekends of Big Ten play are also on the road, at Iowa (March 24-26) and at Ohio State (March 31-April 1). Purdue has not visited either school since 2012. But the schedule turns home heavy beginning in April. From April 4 through May 14, the Boilermakers are scheduled to play 19 of their 25 games at Alexander Field. Indiana (April 7-9) and Illinois (April 21-23) make their first-ever visits to Alexander Field during that stretch.

