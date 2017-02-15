Subaru CASA Cycling Challenge sign-up is now open

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Registration is now open for this year’s Subaru CASA Cycling challenge.

It’s a 24-hour bike race to raise money to help abused and neglected children in Tippecanoe County. CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate matches a child with a volunteer to help them through court proceedings. Money raised for the bike race goes into the CASAs for Kids Fund, which supports the kids while in foster care.

CASAs for Kids Fund founder Patti O’Callaghan said the goal is to give children hope through a rough patch in their lives.

“Sometimes they need some goods or services that they can’t get anywhere else. Sometimes they need something to spark their educational or psychological development or their self-esteem,” O’Callaghan said. “We pay for tutors. We pay for camps. We pay for all sorts of things that these kids need to try and make their lives a little better.”

To register for the race or just raise money for the CASA Kids fund click here. The Challenge takes place in August at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive test track.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...