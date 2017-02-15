Suspicious activity near bus stop in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two school corporations north of Carroll County sent a warning to parents Wednesday afternoon about suspicious activity.

The Pioneer Regional School Corporation sent an email to parents about a man driving a Ford Cargo van with no windows.

The corporation said the man approached a child who had just been dropped off by a school bus.

The email said bus drivers have also been informed and are on alert. It urges parents to teach their children a safety plan in case of emergency.

One principal tells us the suspicious activity was also reported in the Caston School District.

