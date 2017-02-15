Talk Indiana General Assembly over eggs and toast with state lawmakers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It does not matter if you identify as a Democrat, Republican or an Independent. Everyone is invited to the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette’s legislative breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 18.

“The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette is very involved in making democracy work and talking to legislators,” said Patsy Hoyer, a spokeswoman for the LWV.

“We are a political organization, but we are non-partisan,” she continued. “We don’t support any party or individual.”

The legislative breakfast will be an opportunity for people to meet with seven area state senators and representatives who will talk about the current session of the Indiana General. People in attendance can then submit a question to any of the lawmakers.

Hoyer said it’s a unique experience because you can really make a connection with legislators.

“You can email them, but this is face to face.”

It costs $10 if you wish to eat breakfast. The forum is free if you decline to eat.

The breakfast will start at 9:15 a.m. The forum will begin at 10 a.m. The event will be held at MCL Cafeteria on Sagamore Pkwy. in West Lafayette.

Reservations are requested and may be made by emailing breakfast@leaguelafayette.org or calling 765-714-4829.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...