African American Leaders of Tomorrow invite community to upcoming workshop

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Greater Lafayette Indiana Black Expo and Jeff High School’s African American Leaders of Tomorrow are working together for an upcoming workshop.

African American Leaders of Tomorrow’s president Izsys Archer and co-president Darius Celestin stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about their organization and the upcoming workship.

“African American Leaders of Tomorrow is an organization of students at Jeff who come together to share our ideas and our experiences about being a minority,” explained Archer.

On Saturday, April 15, there will be a youth empowerment conference titled “I Matter: Creating Our Story.”

“Some topics that will be discussed are racial identity and stereotypes,” said Archer. “There will also be discussion about scholarships.”

Celestin said organizations like African American Leaders of Tomorrow are important because they work to reduce the stigma of stereotypes that can be seen on social media.

As for the upcoming conference, Archer said, “You do not have to be black to be a part of this great thing. We want to push that this is open to anyone and everyone.”

Organizers ask people to sign up for the event online. If you pre-register, it costs $2. It costs $5 if you pay at the door.

“I Matter: Creating Our Story” will be held on Saturday, April 15 at Jeff High School from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

