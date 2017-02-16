Carroll Co. community hopeful police are one step closer to answers

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — State police have released a photograph taken around the same time two Carroll County teens went missing. Police are now asking anyone with information on the man in the picture to come forward. News 18 reports how many are hoping this will lead to some answers.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the two bodies they found near Deer Creek Tuesday belonged to the two missing Carroll County teens.

Police said foul play is suspected and they’re investigating the case as a double homicide.

Many in the community are scared and fearful, knowing that no one has been caught for the crime. But police are one step closer.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years,” said Dolores Levy.

In the 40 years Levy has lived in Delphi, she never imagined a tragedy like this would happen in the place she calls home.

“You hear about it happening in other counties and other states,” said Levy. “But it really hits home when it’s that close you don’t think about it.”

Police announced Wednesday that 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams went missing on Monday afternoon and were found murdered Tuesday morning.

“I feel for the parents,” said Levy. “The mother of both of those girls.”

Police have had hundreds of tips, but no leads since the case started Monday. But now, police are one step closer to answers.

Police released a photograph of a man in jeans and a blue coat, taken on the Delphi Historic Trails around the time the two teens went missing.

“I found myself to the point of tears because of the fear,” said Levy.

Police say they are hoping to identify the man in the picture, to ask about anything he may have seen.

Levy said she’s hopeful that questions will soon be answered.

“I think it will be found, he or she will be found,” said Levy.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, especially if they saw a vehicle or a person or persons in the area of the Delphi Historic Trails on Monday afternoon. Please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413, the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2413, opt. 1, or the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125.

