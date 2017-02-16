Delphi property owner speaks to News 18 after bodies found in backyard

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The town of Delphi is still in a state of shock after the discovery of two teenage girls’ bodies on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police confirmed to News 18 they have questioned people over the double homicide of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year old Abby Williams. But they are keeping tight-lipped about any persons of interest at this time.

However, authorities are still looking for the man seen in the pictures released Wednesday night. They said he was on the Monon High Bridge Trail around the same time the girls were last seen, and they are hoping he may have seen something. If you know who he is, you’re ask to call the local authorities.

Meanwhile, members of the Delphi community are organizing fundraisers Thursday to benefit the victims’ families.

News 18 has been in Delphi all day talking with residents of the town. With less than 3,000 people, it’s your typical place where everybody knows everyone else. But as hard as this situation has been, the town is trying to make the best of it by coming together.

“Who would have thought someone would have been murdered in my backyard,” said Delphi resident Ron Logan, the owner of the property where the bodies were discovered.

He has lived on his Delphi property for more than 50 years.

“I don’t even recall a homicide in Delphi,” Logan said. “But a double homicide, this is a first as far as I know. This is just crazy.”

Logan never would have imagined his property would turn into a murder scene.

“My son, when he was a kid, he and his buddies had a place in here all the time,” Logan explained. “When he was born, that was a different time though.”

Logan and the rest of the community are deeply hurt for the families involved, and that’s exactly why the town is pulling together.

“We are a small community. When something like this happens, you feel like you need to do something,” said Logan. “With the people being friends and neighbors, we wanted to raise some money for whatever their needs may be.”

Tracy Bradshaw, Delphi Pizza King owner, said she is just one of numerous businesses that have put out flyers for fundraisers willing to help the victims’ families.

“With it being so small, you know, the girls that have been running around,” Bradshaw said. “Everyone is friends with everybody. Everybody grew up with everybody.”

Bradshaw will be hosting a fundraiser Friday, Feb. 24 at the Pizza King.

The Stonehouse Restaurant and Bakery also joined in. They started a fundraiser Thursday by making cookies and paying respect to Abby and Libby. The cookies are the girls’ favorite colors and have their names on them.

Bradshaw said she is by no means surprised the town is coming together in a time of desperate need.

“It doesn’t surprise me in Delphi. Everyone is like a big family,” said Bradshaw. “When they are needed, everyone comes together.”

The community will get their chance to pay their respects this weekend. A joint viewing will be held on Saturday for the girls. It runs from 4-8 p.m. at the Delphi High School gymnasium. At 8 p.m., there will be a lantern release in the middle school parking lot.

A benefit ride is also set for this weekend, with proceeds going to both families. Organizers said the ride is set for Saturday afternoon for people at least 21 years old. The cost is $20 per bike and $5 per rider. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 12:30 p.m. It takes off from the Office Tavern in Delphi and ends at the Whiskey and Wine Saloon in Monticello.

In addition, Indiana State Police have just set up a tip line regarding the death investigation. The number is 844-459-5786 and all information regarding the case should be directed to this number.

News 18 will continue to follow this investigation and will bring you new information as soon as it’s available.

