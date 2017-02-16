Fugitive Search: Payton Overstreet

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the public’s help finding a man wanted on two arrest warrants.

Payton Jasaun Overstreet is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. He’s described as 6 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Overstreet was issued two arrest warrants in February for strangulation/domestic battery and trespassing out of Tippecanoe County.

Anyone with information about Overstreet’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

