Honda starts making SUVs at Indiana plant after $52M project

GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Honda has started building the CR-V sport utility vehicle at its southeastern Indiana assembly plant.

The company says the Greensburg factory marked the production start Wednesday. Officials announced plans last year to spend $52 million on preparing the factory for the SUV production.

The factory also builds Honda Civic compact cars and has added about 100 jobs to its current 2,400-person workforce.

Honda Manufacturing of Indiana President Bob Nelson says he’s proud that the factory about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis is now building two of the country’s best-selling vehicles.

The plant opened in 2008 and can now produce about 250,000 vehicles a year.