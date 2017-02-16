Listeria contamination that forced nationwide cheese recall traced to Indiana plant

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — A nationwide recall of popular cheese products due to a potential listeria contamination was prompted by a LaGrange County, Indiana, cheese plant.

KPC News reported that the Deutsch Kase Haus plant in LaGrange County supplied cheesemaker Sargento Foods with a Colby cheese produced between Sept. 1 and Jan. 27 that was potentially contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. Select cheeses sold by Sargento, Meijer-brand, Amish Classics and other brands were recalled this week as a result.

No illnesses have been reported.

Officials at Michigan Milk Producers Association, which owns Deutsch Kase Haus, told KPC News they acted “out of an abundance of caution” in prompting the recall after health inspectors in Tennessee found the bacteria in a sample of cheese from a grocery store.

FIND | Full list of recalled cheese products

“The way a recall is handled is that we notify our customers, which are all business to business relationships. And then those entities, because their brand names are on the products, they have to issue a consumer recall,” MMPA spokesman Mark Hubbard said.

Hubbard said the plant had suspended all production at the LaGrange County plant while Food and Drug Administration officials investigate the cause of the contamination there. Hubbard told KPC News the company would employ “corrective actions with FDA approval.” He added that the company was eager to resume operations but not before “we know we have a completely safe product.”

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

