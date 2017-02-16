Plans for two apartment buildings for West Lafayette move forward

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Plans for two new apartment buildings in what’s known as West Lafayette’s downtown area move forward.

The Area Plan Commission approved final plans for The Hub. It will be a 10-story apartment complex located at Wood and Pierce Streets.

The commission then recommended approval for the Rise at Chauncey. That will be a 16-story apartment complex at the corner of State Street and South Chauncey Avenue.

It will replace the University Lutheran Church, which is moving to the Exponent building on Northwestern Avenue.

Area planners said this is the area where the most intense development and larger buildings should go.

“This is where people want to be. So, we want to try and create an environment in these urban locations where people can live, work, shop, ect. These sorts of projects, bit by bit, are contributing to that larger mosaic.,” said Ryan O’Gara.

The area plan commission once again tabled regulations for home-sharing services, through sites like AirBnB. They will discuss regulations for a property that is rented out, when the owner is not living on site, at an ordinance committee meeting next month.

