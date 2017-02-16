Police on scene serving warrant at Delphi home

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have a large presence at a home in Delphi serving a search warrant.

Sgt. Kim Riley tells News 18 state police are serving a search warrant at a home on the 11000 block of Bicycle Bridge Road in Delphi.

Riley said police are taking tips and information related to the double-homicide case, and this investigation is related to leads they received through that case.

No arrests have yet been made.

State police are still on scene, gathering evidence and taking pictures of the property. The FBI and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is also there.

Indiana State Police have set up a tip line regarding the death investigation. The number is 844-459-5786 and all information regarding the case should be directed to this number.

