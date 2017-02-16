Purdue faculty and staff learn how to better serve veteran and military students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Faculty and staff at Purdue University are learning how to better serve veteran and military students.

The West Lafayette campus has nearly 400 veteran and military students.

Green Zone training helps faculty understand military experience and provides them with tools to help these students.

Coordinator for Veteran and Military Student Programs Jamie Richards runs the program. He said there’s a reason it’s called Green Zone training.

“Green Zone was a safe space in Baghdad, so it’s perceived as a place you feel comfortable in, so when you set up a Green Zone, you’re setting up a campus culture of that support or that safety. There’s an ability to help the student while they’re here,” said Richards.

Richards said this is the third year for the training.

There will be another session with some open spots in April. To register, click here.

