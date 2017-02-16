Purdue relay sets program record on opening night of Big Ten Championships

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — A new program record in the 200 medley relay highlighted the opening night of the Big Ten Championships for Purdue women’s swimming & diving.

Jackie Smailis, Cady Farlow, Meagan Lim and Danielle Auckley teamed up for a time of 1:38.30, besting the Boilermakers’ program record of 1:39.03 from the 2015 Big Ten Championships. Smailis and Lim were also part of a team benchmark in the 400 medley relay at Big Tens a year ago.

Kaersten Meitz led off the 800 freestyle relay with a career-best 200 split of 1:44.78, good for second fastest in program history. It was the fastest leadoff split of the entire race and fifth best split overall. Meitz teamed with Grace Hernandez, Auckley and Julianne Heyde for a time of 7:09.75, which ranks seventh in program history.

Among the 13-team field, Purdue finished on the podium in both events. The Boilermakers were sixth in the 200 medley relay and eighth in the 800 free relay. The Boilermaker Aquatic Center is serving as the host pool of the Women’s Big Ten Championships for the first time since 2010.

Auckley received the honor of swimming on both relays on the opening night of the meet. She was one of five swimmers in the race to post a sub-22 second split on the freestyle anchor leg of the medley relay.

Minnesota (200 medley) and Michigan (800 free) were victorious in Wednesday’s relays. Both teams posted new pool records at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center, eclipsing times that had stood since the 2010 NCAA Championships.

The Big Ten Championships continue through Saturday night. Over the next three days, prelims begin at 11 a.m. and finals at 6:30 p.m.

Opening Night Team Scores

1.) No. 21 Minnesota 118

2.) No. 6 Michigan 114

3.) No. 12 Wisconsin 110

4.) No. 15 Indiana 108

5.) No. 22 Ohio State 102

6.) Purdue 92

7.) Northwestern 80

8.) Iowa 78

T-9.) Penn State 74

T-9.) Nebraska 74

T-9.) Rutgers 74

T-9.) Illinois 74

13.) Michigan State 58

