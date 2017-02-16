Sagamore Parkway Phase 3 set to begin March 15

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette City Engineer told News 18 we are one month away from construction and closures recommencing along Sagamore Parkway as Phase 3 will begin.

Lafayette City Engineer Jenny Leshney said after meeting with the contractor Wednesday, a schedule has been finalized with the first day of construction starting March 15.

Leshney said the first work will include pavement crossovers and setting up traffic control. She said utility work has already started along South Street.

Beginning on March 15, Sagamore Parkway traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction spanning from the railroad crossing just north of South Street to McCarty Lane. The northbound lanes (Sagamore’s east side) will close for reconstruction and all traffic will be shifted onto the southbound lanes (Sagamore’s west side) with one lane in each direction.

Also in mid-March, Kossuth Street from Sagamore Parkway to Farabee Drive will be under construction. There will be no through traffic allowed, but it will remain open to homes and businesses.

Then on Aug. 1, traffic will be switched on Sagamore Parkway. Traffic will be moved to the new northbound lanes, with one lane in each direction, so southbound lanes can be reconstructed.

A major intersection in Lafayette, Sagamore Parkway and South Street, will not close until September. But it will only be closed for 28 days, instead of the original 90 days as first released. Contractors were able to shorten the time frame, and therefore pushed the closure back from May until fall.

All lanes of Sagamore Parkway are expected to be reopened by December. Leshney said each one will have new pavement for winter.

In spring of 2018, the final steps will be completed on Sagamore Parkway and work will begin on South Street.

The whole project is slated to wrap-up in July 2018.

