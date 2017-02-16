State police: Burglars read obituaries too

NEWTON/JASPER COUNTY (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have a warning about a rash of burglaries happening when people attend funerals or memorials.

State police said they have investigated a number of burglaries, especially in Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties.

Police said thieves find out when victims will be away from home by reading newspapers, online obituaries and social media.

Most of the burglaries were done by forced entry, but others occurred by simply leaving doors unlocked.

State police recommend:

Have someone be at the home during the time of the wake, memorial or funeral.

Have a home security system directly linked to a monitoring service, such as outdoor cameras, automated lighting and/or alarms.

Make sure the entry door and locks are strong and not easy to break.

Use locks and secure the home every time you leave the house.

Notify local police and have them do extra patrols during time away.

