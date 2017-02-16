Student empowerment conference coming to Jeff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Students at Jefferson High School are planning a student empowerment conference to bring together students of all races.

The student group, known as African American Leaders of Tomorrow, is hosting a conference entitled I Matter; Creating our Story.

At a press conference Thursday, students talked about the upcoming event and how they hope it will lead to a better future for all.

President Izsys Archer said everyone in the community is welcome to come and participate in the conference.

“We need to open this narrative. We need to talk about it to create this change,” Archer said. “I just want people to come, and contribute and to speak their minds.”

He wants to open a dialogue within the community.

“I’m hoping that this will kind of pave a way for us and spark up some change, whether it’s in our school or in the community,” said Archer.

The conference will be April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Jeff High School in Lafayette.

