Supporting adult learners while spelling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You can help spell success for a local group dedicated to helping adult learners reach their educational goals.

JoAnn Vorst and Cindy Housman from Adult Learners Incorporated joined us on News 18 at Noon on Thursday to tell us more about their organization and some upcoming fundraisers.

Vorst said Adult Learners, Inc., which started in 2014, is now a nonprofit 501 c3. She said the organization helps adult learners who are disconnected achieve their educational and career pathways.

The organization represents 10 counties, including Tippecanoe.

Vorst said scholarships are also available. She said the program is supported through various fundraisers.

“It involves anyone that’s 16 and over [who] needs support, and it can be for helping with child care. It could be helping with their transportation, Vorst said. “It’s also helped people with felonies. … People who have felonies have a very difficult time being able to get any finding.”

Housman said the group is involved in two upcoming spelling bees.

The first is the Adult Learning Spell Day for Literacy on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College auditorium. It’s teams of three and $45 to register.

The second event is the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on March 4 at Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School, 4241 E. 300 South in Oxford. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the bee starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the Adult Learners Inc. website.

