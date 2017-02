BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Western Boone School Corporation will soon get a second school resource officer – one with four legs.

K-9 Zino “Smooth” is set to join the school’s current resource officer through a partnership with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Michael Nielsen said he thinks the dog will help the relationship between law enforcement and students.

Smooth is trained for narcotics detection, tracking and obedience. He will not be trained in any form of aggression.

