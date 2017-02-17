Britax recalls more than 700,000 mounting components used in strollers, car seats

NEW YORK (AP) — Britax is recalling more than 700,000 mounting components for a car seat-to-stroller conversion because it can unexpectedly disengage.

The company is specifically recalling Click & Go receivers that allow a car seat carrier to attach to a stroller frame. This specific Click & Go system is for use in Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers.

The company received 33 reports of car seats disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, with 26 reports of injuries to children. The company is also aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go mounts.

They were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017.

Model numbers for the relevant strollers can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double stroller. Consumers can find details on the model numbers here.

Consumers are urged to stop using the receiver mounts and contact Britax for a free repair kit. Britax can be contacted at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Email queries can be sent to stroller.recall@britax.com

Additional information can be found at www.us.britax.com by clicking on the “Safety Notice” section of the home page or by visiting us.britax.com/recall.