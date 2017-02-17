Community efforts continue in Delphi to help victims’ families

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Following the death of two Carroll County teenagers, businesses throughout the small community have been stepping up and doing what they can to bring peace to a shaken community.

It’s been an emotional week for those who call Delphi home. But some local businesses are paying it forward in this time of need.

Delphi Mayor Shane Evans gets emotional when he thinks about what’s unfolded this week. He said if anything positive can be taken away from this week’s events, it’s how the community has rallied around one another.

“Volunteers that went out in the search parties, you’ve got the business community, religious organizations that are coming out here to help,” Evans said.

One of those businesses is the Stonehouse Restaurant and Bakery. Owner Lisa Delaney said she wanted to make sure they did something that would compliment the girls – that came in the form of cookies.

“We just decided that we would make these in tribute of Abby and Libby,” said Delaney. “And so we’re just icing the large eight-inch hearts, and then putting their names on them in their favorite colors.”

The cookies are going for $10 a piece and all proceeds will go to both families.

Rita Drew, a Lafayette resident, grew up in Delphi. She was one of many who made a stop at Stonehouse to buy one of the sweet treats.

“It says that these businesses and these owners have grown with the families,” Drew said.

She’s pleased to see such a loving outreach in a rattled community.

“It says to me that we are pulling together, and we are strong, and we will continue to grow strong and to be a community of one for the children,” said Drew.

As for Delaney, she’s happy to see the community she loves so much go beyond what she could have ever expected.

“I am so proud of the community that I live in, and I am so honored to do something like this,” said Delaney. “So the fact that I know an outgoing support that we’re doing the right thing.”

As of Friday afternoon, more than $1,200 had been raised. Delaney said the bakery will continue making those special cookies through next week.

OTHER EVENTS:

The Delphi Pizza King will host a fundraiser Friday, Feb. 24 at the restaurant.

A benefit ride is set for Saturday afternoon, with proceeds going to both families. Organizers said the ride is for people at least 21 years old. It costs $20 per bike and $5 per rider. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 12:30 p.m. It takes off from the Office Tavern in Delphi and ends at the Whiskey and Wine Saloon in Monticello.

A joint viewing memorial service will be held Saturday where the community will get their chance to pay their respects. It runs from 4-8 p.m. at the Delphi High School gymnasium. At 8 p.m., there will be a lantern release in the middle school parking lot.

