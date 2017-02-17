Crawfordsville boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A six-year-old boy is in intensive care after being struck by a car on Main Street in Crawfordsville.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the city of Crawfordsville, witnesses said the boy was following a dog into the street, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The boy was thrown several feet and suffered injuries, including internal injuries to his head. He was taken to a local hospital, then flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Authorities said he is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Crawfordsville Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Crawfordsville Fire Department and Indiana State Police. A reconstruction team is working to determine whether speed was a factor in the crash, but said they have ruled out drugs or alcohol.

