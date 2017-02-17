Ethel the Dog – Pet of the Week for Feb. 17

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Ethel is a 7-year-old Labrador retriever mix who would do well in a semi-active home.

Almost Home representatives said Ethel enjoys going for walks, napping and playing with other low-energy dogs.

Ethel is spayed, up to date on shots and ready to find her forever home.

Ethel and her other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...