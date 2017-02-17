Indiana Miss Amazing helps preteens break out of their shells

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette preteen is sharing her success story as Indiana Miss Amazing this year.

Stacy Welborne will be crowning a new little girl with special needs soon, but first she wants to make sure people across the state are aware of the opportunity.

When Stacy came into this world, her heart stopped and she was without oxygen for several minutes.

“That resulted in cerebral palsy, and epilepsy and sensory processing disorder,” said Anni Welborne, Stacy’s mother.

The doctors told her mother Stacy wouldn’t walk or talk. But Stacy had other plans.

“One of her first sentences was ‘dance, please.’ She wanted to dance,” her mother explained. “That’s been her heart, her whole life – she wants to dance.”

Stacy will get to dance one last time as Indiana Miss Amazing PreTeen on April 23, when she crowns a new princess.

“It doesn’t matter what your disabilities are,” Stacy Welborne said. “You can do great things.”

That’s exactly what Stacy has been up to since earning her title. We first met her at the Memorial Day Parade in Columbian Park.

Stacy’s mission?

“To hug as many veterans as possible,” she said.

News 18 asked her, “Did you accomplish that mission?”

Stacy replied, “Yeah!”

Her kindness to the veterans paid off when one of the Gold Star mothers and owner of Culvers in Lafayette helped organize two fundraisers for Stacy, before she went to the National Miss Amazing pageant.

“To see people working hard on her behalf – not just me, not just daddy, not just sister – but other people in the community coming around her, and that was very satisfying and very touching,” said Anni Welborne.

Stacy also is hosting her own Princess Camp for ages 4 and up at the Otterbein Public Library. She said she will focus on character building like sharing, kindness, and honesty.

She said it’s all thanks to the Miss Amazing Pageant.

“The Miss Amazing Pageant was founded because demographically a woman with disabilities is more likely to live in poverty than any other demographic and people wanted to change that,” Anni Welborne said.

She said it works. Stacy has transformed from a girl who was afraid to leave her mom’s side to a preteen who reaches out to help others for fun.

“Any girl with special needs, regardless of the special needs, could benefit from this program,” Anni Welborne said.

“Even though you’re giving the crown to someone else, you’ll always be Miss Amazing, right? News 18 asked Stacy Welborne.

“Right,” she replied.

The next Indiana Miss Amazing will be on April 23 at Purdue University. The deadline to apply is April 1. For more information on the pageant, visit the Miss Amazing website.

If you would like to attend Stacy’s Princess Camp on April 3 or her Fancy Nancy Tea Party on May 8, click here.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...