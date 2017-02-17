Lafayette man charged with dealing, possession of narcotic drugs

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man faces drug-related charges after prosecutors say he sold drugs to a confidential informant.

Prosecutors charged Douglas Buck II, 30, with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug and being a habitual offender.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington said the habitual offender charge stems from three prior felony convictions, including dealing marijuana, within the last 10 years.

According to court documents, in April 2016, a confidential informant identified Buck to authorities as a source for heroin. In April and May, multiple undercover buys were established where the CI wore a wire. The purchased substances field-tested positive as heroin.

Court records show Buck has a list of prior convictions: October 2016, possession of a syringe; April 2015, maintaining a common nuisance; May 2008, theft; December 2008, dealing in marijuana; and November 2005, theft.

Buck is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond.

