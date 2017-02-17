McCutcheon FFA students invite the public to annual petting zoo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – McCutcheon FFA students are celebrating National FFA Week with a petting zoo for local children. For the first time, they’re inviting the public.

The event is called the “ABCs of Ag.” Children from elementary schools come to the petting zoo each year.

It will feature cows, goats, horses and even a camel.

The event has grown so much over the years, it was time to move to the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.

“It was too cramped at McCutcheon to do it there anymore. So, we decided, ‘Hey, why not just open it to the public since we’re there. So, all the kids can come back with their families and see what they saw during the day,” said Ashby Grimes, junior advisor for the chapter.

The event will take place next Friday at the fairgrounds. It will be open to the public from 3:00-8:00 p.m. It’s $2.00 for kids, $5:00 for adults or free with a canned food item.

