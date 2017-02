LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A person on a moped was seriously injured after crashing with a car on Teal Road Friday night.

The Lafayette Police Department sent out a traffic alert around 9:45 p.m. Teal Road was closed from Sagamore Parkway to 26th Street until shortly before midnight.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital and was going to be flown to Indianapolis.

Investigators aren’t yet certain what led to the crash, but a crash reconstruction team is investigating.

