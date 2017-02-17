No. 16-ranked Purdue begins final surge Saturday vs. Michigan State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — With just five games left on the regular-season slate, Purdue looks to make its final push toward its league-best 23rd Big Ten title with a Saturday showdown against surging Michigan State. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, at sold-out Mackey Arena on ESPN.

Two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten will square off Saturday in Mackey Arena. Purdue has won four straight games, while Michigan State enters the contest with two straight wins at home against Iowa and Ohio State.

A win over Michigan State will give Purdue a season sweep (minimum of two games) of the Spartans for the first time since the 1996-97 season. In addition, it will give Purdue its fifth straight Big Ten regular-season win for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The Boilermakers are also looking for their first 11-3 Big Ten start since that 2010-11 campaign.

Purdue has put itself in position for a Big Ten championship with a balanced effort on both ends. The Boilermakers rank in the NCAA’s top 50 in 12-of-17 statistical categories and lead the Big Ten in seven categories (assists, rebound margin, 3-point percentage, scoring margin, 3-pointers per game, scoring offense and field goal percentage).

This will be the second-to-last home game of the season as Purdue hits the road for the next two games at Penn State on Tuesday and at Michigan on Feb. 25.

