Purdue grad, Olympic champion David Boudia diving into future

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — David Boudia is known to many around the world as an Olympic diver.

But since returning to West Lafayette from the Rio Games six months ago, Boudia has spent more time working as a real estate agent than on the diving board.

“I did a shoot for Sports Illustrated Kids at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center last October,” Boudia said. “I did one dive. But since then I haven’t done anything since Rio.”

The change in routine has been an adjustment for the 27-year-old Boudia.

“It’s not I wake up and put a suit on and I go to the pool,” Boudia said. “Things are getting a little tighter. I don’t work out for a living anymore. My diet is a lot more flexible and it’s awesome. I love cheeseburgers now, but it’s different to the point where this is what I’ve known for so long and so now I transition to real estate.”

Boudia gravitated towards a career in real estate because he saw a similarity to diving.

“I think the competitiveness of real estate was a major factor, but more importantly I’m in the people business,” Boudia said. “I love interacting with people. It would be terrible if I got in this and I hated people.”

Boudia, a native of Noblesville, also had a desire to remain in Indiana.

“I want to stay in Greater Lafayette,” Boudia said. “My family and I love this town. My wife’s family is from here. My sisters are here so this is home.”

Despite his new occupation, the Purdue graduate has spent a lot of time reflecting on his most recent experience wearing the red, white and blue.

“Rio was a different experience,” Boudia said. “I think for five, six months leading up to it all you heard about was the drama that Rio was bringing — the Zika, not getting the work done, but Steele Johnson who I won silver with there and coach Adam Soldati, we walked away from those games extremely satisfied obviously in the results, but more importantly they did a fantastic job.”

David walked away from Rio with a silver and bronze medal. He’s now looking ahead to the future and whether or not he’ll walk away from the sport he grew up competing at a very young age.

“For me why do I continue to dive?” Boudia said. “I’ve been to three Olympic games. I won four Olympic medals. What else is there for me in this sport?”

“After I won bronze in Rio that was like the second question someone asked me,” Boudia said. “I was like, ‘let me enjoy this.’ Physically I’m able to do it. Mentally, I can handle it, but it’s whether my family and I think that’s the right decision for us and we’ll know in a few months whether I want to do that or not.”

Boudia and his wife Sonnie are expecting a second child in August.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...