Purdue softball dealt 6-5 walk-off loss

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Purdue Sports) — Louisville scored six runs over the final two innings, including two on a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, to deal the Purdue softball team a 6-5 loss Friday in the second-annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Anderson Stadium.

The Boilermakers (1-5) had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh on a two-run triple to center field by Mallory Baker, which scored Kaylah Hampton and Kristen Hoppman.

Purdue starting pitcher Katie Johnson did not allow a hit until Alison Szydlowski singled with two outs in the fourth inning. Johnson took a two-hit shutout and a 3-0 lead into the fifth before Ashley Nikolao led off with a pinch-hit home run. Johnson subsequently allowed a walk and a double and was relieved by Kaitlynn Moody, who surrendered a three-run homer to Jenna Jordan, giving the Cardinals a 4-3 advantage.

The Boilermakers scored their three runs in the second inning via small ball, with RBI from Moody on a ground out, Emily Kenny on a single and Madison Douglass on a pinch-hit bases-loaded walk.

Lexi Huffman had two of Purdue’s eight hits on the day, upping her batting average to .313 for the season. The Boilermakers left seven runners on base.

Johnson (0-2), who returned to the circle in the seventh, pitched 5.2 innings in all, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks. She made a nifty defensive play to start a double play and snuff out a Louisville scoring threat in the first.

Baker’s triple was the Boilermakers’ first of the season and the second of her career. The sophomore also legged one out April 17, 2016, against Illinois.

Louisville (6-1) defeated Ohio State 9-0 in five innings earlier Friday.

The Boilermakers play twice Saturday, at 11 a.m. ET against the host Tar Heels (3-3 prior to their game today against Ohio State) and at 4 p.m. against Louisville.

Purdue now is 3-2 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...