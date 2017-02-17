Purdue women host Iowa for Pink Zone game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team continues its Big Ten schedule Sunday at Mackey Arena, hosting Iowa at noon ET with a major stake in the conference standings and pending Big Ten Tournament on the line. While the Boilermakers prepare for a major opponent in the Hawkeyes, they’ll also host their annual “Pink Zone” game in support of the Community Cancer Network of the Greater Lafayette area.

An opponent all-too-familiar to the Boilermaker family, cancer has affected us all in some way. The Community Cancer Network provides local patients with non-medical needs in collaboration with care providers and other community resources. The Purdue women’s basketball program has been very active in the Greater Lafayette community, especially with survivors Terry Kix and Beth Couture on the Boilermakers’ staff.

“Sunday’s very personal to me,” said Kix. “It’s so amazing that our team has the opportunity to provide so much hope and support to our community, and people look to us for inspiration. It’s humbling.”

“This is my sixth year being able to participate in the Pink Zone game since my diagnosis, and it’s become extra special to me,” said Couture. “These people are fighting for their lives, and it’s a great reminder of how much bigger it is than basketball. There’s an extra sense of energy for me, knowing that someone on that day might be diagnosed with cancer and we’re out here trying to do something to help.”

The Boilermakers will wear special-edition pink uniforms for Sunday’s game, which they will auction to the public with all proceeds going to the Community Cancer Network. All Purdue University faculty and staff may attend he game free of charge, and all Boilermaker Kids Club members may receive two free tickets to the game. The first 1,000 fans to arrive Sunday will receive a free pink women’s basketball t-shirt and the Boilermakers encourage all fans to wear pink in support of Sunday’s cause.

