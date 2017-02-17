Saint Joseph’s College students show interest in transferring to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Several Saint Joseph’s College students have shown interest in transferring to Purdue University. That’s according to President Mitch Daniels.

As News 18 has been reporting, Saint Joseph’s College is closing temporarily because of financial issues.

Purdue offered to assist the students affected and waive the $60 application fee.

Daniels said Thursday many of those students have had conversations with Purdue’s admissions department.

He has no doubt they would be successful students at Purdue.

“We know that students who have shown an ability to handle college work for one or two or three years are very likely to have the determination, the study skills that make for success on our campus,” said Daniels.

Saint Joseph’s College will suspend operations beginning June 1.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...