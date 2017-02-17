State Rep. Siegrist schools Klondike Middle School students on politics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Republican State Rep. Sally Siegrist is providing local middle schoolers with an in-depth look at the political process.

She spoke with an eighth-grade history class Friday morning at Klondike Middle School. Some of the topics included how bills are introduced, how to get involved in politics and legislation that will impact young adults.

Teacher Neil Radtke says the younger generation is becoming more aware of the role politics play in everyday life. It was his idea to have Siegrist speak to his class in person.

“Young people today are really interested [in politics],” Radtke said. “My 14-year-olds that were 14 before the last presidential election will be voting in the next election, so it’s real real to them — this idea of government and being able to contact representatives.”

Siegrist provided Radtke’s class with a booklet of information that included her contact information. She told the students they should feel free to contact her with any questions.

Siegrist had plans to speak with more students Friday.

