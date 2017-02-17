US Rep. Rokita, others share thoughts on ACA repeal and replace

WASHINGTON (WLFI) — The Trump Administration is taking steps toward repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. It’s still not known how many Republicans are dissecting the health law, but it is known that some elements of the ACA are likely to survive.

“If they repeal it, something has to be in its place,” said Michael Oxenrider, who opposes repealing the Affordable Care Act.

He’s a regular at Fuel Coffee Shop. While baristas brew up his same daily order, Oxenrider has been brewing when it comes to the topic of health care.

“If you don’t have people insured, you end up with costs getting spiked,” he said. “You end up with people not doing preventative measures, preventative care.”

Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has been a promise of President Donald Trump since the start of his campaign.

“This one issue, I think, should have never been made political,” Oxenrider said. “And I wish it hadn’t.”

For Oxenrider, the thought of repealing the ACA is a tough one to fathom.

“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2004,” said Oxenrider. “I was cured, great. But then it came back.”

He said the medical bills started to pile up.

Instead of thinking about getting better, “I got sent this gigantic $350,000 bill and I just laughed,” Oxenrider said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

But when the Affordable Care Act went into effect, Oxenrider felt the struggle was finally behind him.

Oxenrider was cured of cancer before the ACA took effect. But he says under Medicaid, bills were cheaper and he scheduled more preventative checkups.

“I probably cost the government a million dollars,” he said. “At some point, I guess, people have to make a decision on how much is a human life worth?”

But a few seats down, Timothy Day steams at the thought of Obamacare.

“From a conservative point of view, the government really has no business telling you what type of insurance you can and can’t have,” he said.

Day said he hopes the ACA is repealed.

“And hopefully, I will be able to get some kind of basic insurance,” Day said.

He hasn’t been covered for the last three years, and it’s something Day blames on Obamacare.

“They said I was in this coverage gap,” said Day.

He didn’t qualify for Medicaid, but he couldn’t afford a basic insurance plan. But it will be a while until the repeal vote is taken.

“Even though there are claims it helps people, it is hurting a lot of people,” U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita said.

Obamacare covers more than 20 million Americans and has saved thousands of lives. But congressman Todd Rokita said other Americans saw their premiums go up, deductibles doubled, and were paying thousands of dollars into their health care – before getting any coverage.

“So what we’re working on is a transition period to make sure that no one gets dropped,” said Rokita.

He said right now they’re looking at different plan proposals. Rokita said the goal is for the new plan to contain elements of Obamacare.

For example: pre-existing conditions should be covered and if you’re 26-years-old, you can stay on your parents plan.

