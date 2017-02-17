Veterans’ Home gets a furry new member on its staff

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The newest employee at the Indiana Veterans’ Home is providing therapy to those who have given sacrifices for our freedom.

Two-year-old Sunny, an English Labrador, is now helping Hoosier veterans heal on a daily basis.

Sunny is a certified therapy dog who aims to increase happiness, calmness and overall emotional well-being at the Veterans’ Home.

He will work Monday through Friday during the day, and spend nights and weekends with certified staff members.

Representatives say Sunny is available for anyone who needs him.

“Everybody is like, ‘Oh, Sunny is here.’ I actually had a lady come out of her room to meet us in the hallway and she says, ‘Oh, I gotta come see my boy,'” said Linda Sharp, Sunny’s main handler. “And it is very nice for dementia patients, they love him. I’ve had a lot of them say, ‘Oh, you brought my dog back.’ And so it’s very exciting, they all are happy to see him.”

Sunny came all the way from Europe and was given to the Indiana Veterans’ Home by Ultimate Canine.

