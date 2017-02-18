Annual Rube Goldberg competition tests student’s creativeness

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — College and high school students got a chance to test their creativity while performing a task with their teammates.

The annual Rube Goldberg competition was held inside of the Purdue Armory Saturday.

Contestants are assigned a task each year and must perform it with their team.

This year’s the goal was to find the most innovative and complicated way to apply a Band-Aid.

Contestants with the Purdue Society of Professional Engineers said it took over 1,200 hours to build their machines.

They said it’s a relief to see their hand work pay off.

“They release all of the little kids,” PSPE team member AJ Trent. “They come up to the machines, see the run and ask about how things work. You can actually see everybody look at something you made for the sake of being awesome, and think that it’s awesome.”

The contestants in Saturday’s competition hope to set a good example and inspire more people to become engineers.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...