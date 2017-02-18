Bus crash slows traffic on I-65 in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A bus crash closed a lane of of Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police say a small church bus was traveling northbound near the State Road 25 exit when it hit a construction barrier.

The right northbound lane of I-65 closed while crews cleared the scene, but police say it should reopen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

ISP could not comment on where the bus was coming from or how many passengers were on it at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported, and the crash is still under investigation.

