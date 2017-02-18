Emelianenko debut at Bellator 172 canceled

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Matt Mitrione was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons Saturday, forcing the cancellation of his fight against heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko in the main event of Bellator 172.

Mitrione took part in the pre-fight activities throughout the week and attended Friday’s weigh-in before he was ruled out only hours before the scheduled three-round bout.

Flyers announcing the cancellation were taped to poles in the parking lots and fans were offered full refunds.

The rest of the card went on as planned.

Emelianenko, the 40-year-old Russian who once crafted a winning streak that spanned nearly a decade, is widely recognized as one of the greatest heavyweights in the MMA history and was scheduled to fight in the United States in more than five years. The fight against Mitrione, a former UFC contender, was to be Emelianenko’s first in Bellator.

